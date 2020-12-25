CJ asks govt to review, implement LJCP reports swiftly

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Thursday showed his concerns over weak implementation status of reports of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) and recommendations for amending various laws.

He emphasised that the federal government should consider measures for expeditious process to review and implement the Commission reports.

The CJ directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to take up the matter with the government to expedite the process of implementation of reports.

An LJCP meeting was held at the committee room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building here on Thursday, with Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the chair as the chairman of the Commission.

Justice Mushir Alam, SC senior puisne judge and Justice Umar Ata Bandial attended the meeting on special invitation through video-link. The LJCP secretary informed the meeting that the Commission was providing its technical, secretarial and research-based support to various committees, working in liaison with the Supreme Court of Pakistan i.e. Police Reforms Committee and National Judicial Automation Committee.