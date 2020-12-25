United not to renew Misbahâ€™s contract

ISLAMABAD: The management of the PSL franchise Islamabad United Thursday said that Misbahul Haqâ€™s contract as head coach of the franchise will not be renewed as it had already expired.

Islamabad United in an official handout said that since Misbah is already committed to the national team, his contract with Islamabad United will not be renewed as per â€˜conflict of interestâ€™ rule of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Misbah had been captaining two Islamabad United teams that won the PSL in 2016 and 2018. He was appointed as head coach of Islamabad United in December 2019.