Arts council’s lectures for music students

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has released 300 lectures for music students and called them a New Year gift for the students. It will be an opportunity to learn in a better way by watching recorded material again and again.

Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said art plays a vital role in society by creating a room for fresh air and an escape from stressful daily routine. She said this is a historic initiative by LAC, now people from all corners of the world will benefit from all these 300 videos. The released tutorials includes guitar, satar, violin, editing, painting, music, vocal, sculpture, flute and tabla.