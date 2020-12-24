close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 24, 2020

Sheikh Mubarak felicitates Sh Rashid

Top Story

Our Correspondent Â 
December 24, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Senior Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan felicitated Sheikh Rashid on his appointment as Interior Minister and said that he deserved this slot. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad held telephonic conversation with the UAEâ€™s Senior Minister Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The minister thanked him for his felicitation and best wishes.

