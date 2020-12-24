Soldier embraces martyrdom at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 22-year-old soldier, Sepoy Mukhtar, embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with India troops on Wednesday.

The Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Meanwhile, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire with terrorists as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur, Awaran, Balochistan. A terrorist was killed and another apprehended. A cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered from the hideout.