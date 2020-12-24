close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid Day today

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a ceremony to celebrate 145th birthday of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah on December 24.

Unveiling ceremony of “Quaid’s Vintage Car” will be held in Pakistan Monument Museum by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood.

Vintage car entrusted to the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) by family of renowned businessman Seth Eassaji Musaji from Balochistan.

Lok Virsa has scheduled various events including photographic exhibition by National archives of Pakistan and book exhibition by National Library of Pakistan to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, an official said on Wednesday.

