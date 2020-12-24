close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
BR
Bureau report
December 24, 2020

ICU syndicate meets

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Syndicate of the Islamia College University on Wednesday authorised Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jan Bakht to form different committees to look into various cases identified by a Joint Inspection Team (JIT).

The meeting, chaired by the vice-chancellor, discussed various issues pertaining to the universities and also discussed the JIT report.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged at the Islamia Collegiate School to commemorate the Christmas Day. A cake was also cut to mark the day and show solidarity with the Christian community.

