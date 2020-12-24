Five â€˜motorcycle thievesâ€™ arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five motorcycle thieves.

The suspects were arrested in separate raids carried out in Gadap and Saddar. According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, six motorcycles and two chassis were also recovered from their possession.

Mureed Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Asghar, Salman and Shariat alias Sherry were involved in various street crime cases and robberies. The suspects had been arrested for the first time by the AVLC; hence, no earlier record was found. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.