FIR of attack on Chinese national registered under ATA

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for attacking a Chinese national who along with his interpreter escaped an attack on a car showroom on the Super Highway.

An FIR No 1140/20 was registered at the Sacchal police station on the request of the showroom owner, Abdul Baseer. Police have also placed the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. No suspect has been arrested so far; however, police are continuing with the investigations. They have recorded statements and obtained CCTV footage of the crime scene.

Shortly after the incident, a nationalist party, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, claimed the responsibility of the attack. This was the second attempt to attack a Chinese national in Karachi in the recent days as earlier, two unknown motorcyclists had attempted to target the Chinese owner of the China Town restaurant by fitting a magnetic improvised explosive device in his car in the upscale Clifton locality. The responsibility of that incident was also claimed by the same nationalist party.

On Tuesday, a Chinese national and his interpreter escaped an attack on a car showroom on the Super Highway.

A Sacchal police official said that an unidentified pillion rider on a motorcycle fired shots at the showroom located near the Jamali Flyover. He added that the attack was carried out when the Chinese national had been on a visit to the showroom.

The official said that no casualty was reported in the incident, but one of the cars had been damaged. Empty shells of the pistol used in the attack had been collected from the crime scene.

Quoting the showroom owner, the official said the Chinese national had arrived at the showroom for the first time to purchase a car. He added that the foreigner was accompanied by his interpreter, and that both of them fortunately remained unhurt in the incident.

The official said that one of the suspects was wearing a shalwar kameez while the other was wearing a shirt and trousers. After the firing, they sped away in the direction of Quetta Town.