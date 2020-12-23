One day courts in UAE

ABU DHABI: The UAE Federal Judiciary has approved the establishment of one-day misdemeanor courts to deal with specific minor cases.

The move has been approved in line with the Code of Criminal Procedures with a view to reducing the backlog of cases in the courts, and making the criminal legal system more efficient, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

UAE Minister of Justice Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri stated that the new courts will be established in every federal judicial department. The Minister of Justice issued the order to establish a one-day misdemeanor court in every federal judicial department to look into over 50 misdemeanors in an expedited manner within one day. According to the ministerial decision, the innovative courts may deal with some cases addressed by the Penal Code, including but not limited to, those related to labour strikes, eavesdropping in phone calls, intentional disturbance of others through means of wireless and wired communications, desecration of burial sites, non-implementation of judgments concerning alimony and child-support; and concealment of crime-related tools.

In addition, they may address cases related to the Federal Law Concerning Entry and Residence of Foreign Nationals in the UAE, including arrival via any means of transport without travel or entry permits and forging entry visas. The courts may also look into traffic violations, punished by imprisonment or fining, including but not limited to, falsifying, misusing, distorting or changing plate numbers or submitting false or misleading data to hide essential information needed to issue licenses, and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The new courts may also look into crimes where penalties are abated under the accused’s objection in addition to the crimes where reconciliation is possible as per the Code of Criminal Procedures, as well as any other misdemeanors the UAE Attorney-General refers to them. Under the ministerial decision, the procedures taken by the Public Prosecution in this respect must ensure balance between fair and expeditious proceedings so that expeditious enforcement of awards continues to drive social security and fair justice system. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri underlined the ministry’s determination to continue to steadily develop the judicial system and facilitate litigation measures in line with the directives of the country’s wise leadership to ensure the UAE remains an oasis of security, stability, co-existence and peace.