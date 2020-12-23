RPO holds kutchery

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ in his office to address grievances of the people here on Tuesday.

The police spokesman informed that the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned to submit detail report on the petitions submitted in ‘Khuli Kutchery’.

A petitioner namely Zahoor r/o Chontra took a stance in his petition that some persons were trying to occupy his land illegally, on which RPO Rawalpindi issued orders to SP Saddar Division to complete inquiry within 7 days.