PFF NC stops electoral committee secretary from working

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has restrained Electoral Committee secretary Chaudhry Saleem and Appeals Board Islamabad chairman Aleem Shaib from performing their duties.
They have been asked to hand over the elections related documents to the PFF NC Secretary General Manizeh Zainli as soon as possible.