Aitchison College won’t increase fee

LAHORE:The Board of Governors of Aitchison College has also formally approved the decision of not increasing the tuition fee for the next six months due to coronavirus.

According to details, a meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College was held at Governor’s House Lahore under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar. The meeting was attended by Aitchison College Principal Michael Thompson, Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor while Provincial Education Minister Murad Ras and Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht and other members of the Board of Governors participated through video link.