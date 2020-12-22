Anti-Rape Ordinance welcomed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The NGOs have appreciated the government’s step for launching Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 and demanded appropriate anti-rape laws at all levels.
“We are looking forward to a long-term solution to address violence against women and child abuse. Therefore, we demand proper legislation through the parliaments both at federal and provincial level, said a statement issued by Awaz Foundation. Civil society is thankful for considering establishing anti-rape crisis cell to conduct medico-legal examinations within six hours of a rape. Police and government officials who show negligence in investigating the cases would be jailed for three years along with imposition of fines.