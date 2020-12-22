close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
AFP
December 22, 2020

US says will ‘react’ if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani’s killing

World

AFP
December 22, 2020

WASHINGTON: Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of US forces in the Middle East warned on Sunday.

"We are prepared to defend ourselves, our friends and partners in the region, and we’re prepared to react if necessary," General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads the US Central Command (Centcom), told journalists.

