Postmaster convicted in NAB reference

PESHAWAR: An accountability court convicted the postmaster of Jandola in Tank district for a term of three-year rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Rs16.708 million in reference filed by National Accountability Khyber, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.An official communique said a complaint was received by NAB, detecting fraudulent payment in military pension payment orders in Jandola, Tank, and other post offices of the area.

Consequently, it said, the NAB KP took cognizance of the matter and authorised an investigation. During the probe, it said, the whole scam of illegal pension payments was unearthed and the reference was filled in the court against the accused postmaster Allauddin Khan.