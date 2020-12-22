MoU signed to promote ICT in KP

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP ITB) for the promotion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the province.

Under the MoU, both the bodies will work together for the establishment of Software Technology Parks (STPs) in various districts of the province.

Initially, STPs will be established in nine districts of the province, including Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Kohat and South Waziristan. The STPs will also be established in other districts of the province in the next phases.A ceremony to this effect was held here in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday, with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as chief guest, said a handout.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash and other relevant authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed the promotion of IT sector in the province as one of the top priority areas of his government and said the provincial government was making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilitation to the masses, provide employment opportunities to the youth, ensure transparency in government business and to enhance the capacity of government departments by the effective use of IT.

Mahmood Khan termed the signing of MoU between PSEB and KPITB as an important development and expressed the hope that this collaboration will prove to be a milestone to promote ICT industry and digital economy in the province.

As per the MoU, PSEB through its programme will assist KPITB in enabling sustainable growth in the IT industry in the province and in developing the capacity of local entrepreneurs and freelancers in the province.

Similarly, both the bodies will collaborate for enhancing academia-IT industry linkages for universities and IT companies. Moreover, PSEB will assist with marketing and promotion of KP IT industry internationally through its events and virtual meetings with Pakistani Embassies, Consulates and with International IT Companies.It will work with KPITB to provide marketing and promotional opportunities to the IT Industry of the province on national and international level.