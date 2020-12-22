Conspiracy theories

After a long wait, we are now finally receiving promising news regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. The UK and US have already started Covid-19 inoculations. Considering the intricacies involved in the supply and demand of the vaccine and its soaring prices, the procurement of the vaccine pose a serious challenge for the incumbent government. The authorities also have to deal with preliminary hindrances to the inoculation process i.e. to seek the willingness of the people to be vaccinated. As had been witnessed during polio vaccination campaigns, the reluctant behaviour of the people coupled by the activities of widespread propaganda groups and terrorists resulted in grave sufferings of the healthcare staff. Today, Pakistan is one of the two countries which are still struggling with polio. In our country, many people still think that Covid-19 is a conspiracy. Despite the fact that western countries have suffered even more in terms of both human lives and economic strains, the people love to assume that these countries have created the virus on purpose and to keep track on the people who get vaccinated. Even educated people believe these rumours.

Our healthcare workers are already suffering a lot while dealing with the pandemic. Many frontline workers have died in the line of duty. We cannot risk losing the life of our healthcare workers. The countdown for tackling these issues starts now. The government should draft plans to strictly deal with these propagandists and devise a detailed security plan for the protection of the frontline staff who will be involved in vaccination campaigns. If we don’t take adequate steps, it is feared that we may end up being the only unfortunate country which perpetually tries to eradicate the virus.

Raja Amin Afzal ACA

Muzaffarabad