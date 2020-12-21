Four die in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Four people were killed in different road accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, Ghulam Rasool of Ahmadpur East was crushed to death by a Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Train near Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station.
In the second incident near Channi Goth, Muhammad Hussain was sitting on a trailer when he slipped and came under the wheels of the vehicle and died. Motorcyclist Naveed Talib died when his bike was hit by a speeding trailer on Channi Goth-Feroza Road. Ghulam Ali was crushed to death by a mini loader van near Adda Murad.