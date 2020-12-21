Four die in accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Four people were killed in different road accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, Ghulam Rasool of Ahmadpur East was crushed to death by a Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Train near Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station.

In the second incident near Channi Goth, Muhammad Hussain was sitting on a trailer when he slipped and came under the wheels of the vehicle and died. Motorcyclist Naveed Talib died when his bike was hit by a speeding trailer on Channi Goth-Feroza Road. Ghulam Ali was crushed to death by a mini loader van near Adda Murad.