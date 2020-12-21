Pak Army soldier martyred: A Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of firing with terrorists in Awaran district of Balochistan. According to ISPR, on receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted search and clearance operation. Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and immediately evacuated to Karachi. However, the brave soldier embraced shahadat due to excessive bleeding.