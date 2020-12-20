Aqeel, Sarah lift BB tennis titles

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan lived up to the expectations with a hard-fought win over Muzammil Murtaza while Sarah Mahboob toppled Ushna Suhail to land the men’s and women’s singles titles in the Benazir Bhutto National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday.

In what turned out to be an exciting men’s final, Aqeel got better of Muzammil 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1 while Sarah beat Ushna 6-4, 6-3 in the women’s decider.

In the men’s final, the first set turned out to be really thrilling with Muzammil making full use of his speed to take the game to a tie break. Long rallies and down the line winners were the haul mark of both players, who provided full entertainment to a sizeable crowd. Aqeel’s resolve was his mainstay as he edged out Muzammil in the tie break.

Muzammil came back strongly in the second set and used all his reserves to make Aqeel struggle for points. His rasping forehand shots were too hot to handle for Aqeel. The Pakistan No 1 also showed his skills, including double back-handed winners. But he conceded the second set at 4-6.

Aqeel was seen all guns blazing in the third set with Muzammil having no answer to his onslaughts. It was a totally one-sided set in the end.

“Muzammil played well in patches. I had no doubt about the outcome as I knew he had consumed all his energy in the second set,” Aqeel said.

In the women’s final, Sarah proved too strong for Ushna. Sarah was seen playing her best tennis in recent times while Ushna had no answer to the quality tennis displayed by her opponent.

Senator Rubina Khalid was the chief guest at the final and awarded prizes to winners and runners-up.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan and tournament’s patron Taj Haider were also present on the occasion.

Other results: Boys’ Under-18 final: Mohammad Shoaib bt Ahmed Kamil 6-1, 2-0 (retired).

Girls’ Under-14 final: Amna Ali Qayum bt Sheeza Sajid 3-5, 4-2, 4-1.

Boys’ and Girls’ Under-12 final: Hamza Roman bt Haniya Minhas 2-4, 4-1, 4-2.

Boys’ and Girls’ Under-10: Hassan Usmani bt Ismail Aftab 2-4, 5-3, 5-3.