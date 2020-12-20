Al-Farabi conference tomorrow

Islamabad : A two-day International conference titled, ‘Global Al-Farabi Forum’ will kick off at the Comstech Secretariat in Islamabad from tomorrow (Monday).

President Dr. Arif Alvi is likely to inaugurate the conference, said a news release.

The two-day conference is being organized jointly by Comstech (the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation) and the Government of Kazakhstan in celebration of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, the great Muslim philosopher and scientist who hailed from the lands now included in Kazakhstan.

The two-day conference includes lectures, both in person and online, by leading international experts on early Islamic thought, history and philosophy.

The list of speakers includes Prof. Asad Q. Ahmed of Berkeley, Prof. Peter Adamson from Munich, Prof. Ann Druart from Washington, Prof. Iftikhar Malik from Bath United Kingdom, Prof. Galimkir Mutanov of Al- Farabi University of Kazakhstan, and Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali of the International Turkic Academy.

The distinguished guests include Assistant Secretary General of OIC, Ambassador Askar Mussinov, and the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn.