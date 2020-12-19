‘Attack’ on journalist’s house slammed

PARACHINAR: Members of the Parachinar Press Club on Friday slammed the attack on the house of a Kohat-based journalist.

A meeting of the journalists belonging to Kurram tribal district was held at Press Club Parachinar.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Parachinar Press Club Ali Afzal Afzal, General Secretary Mehdi Hussain, Rashid Khan, Azmat Alizai and others condemned the rocket attack on the house of Kohat-based journalist, Fazal Karim, and demanded early arrest of the accused involved in the incident.

He asked the government to take steps to prevent such incidents and ensure safety to journalists community.