Officials call on CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: The newly posted Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North) Major-General Adil Yamin called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday.

The chief minister greeted the new FC chief on assuming present assignment, said an official handout.

Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Syed Fuad Masood, also called on the chief minister.Matters related to the overall security situation in the province, with special focus on the merged areas, came under discussion. Mahmood Khan appreciated the role of the security forces in peace restoration and especially the development process of the merged districts.