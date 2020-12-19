Man held for sexually assaulting minor boy

Police on Friday arrested a man for an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old boy in Karachiâ€™s Surjani Town area. Police identified the suspect as Areeb and the victim as the son of a welfare organizationâ€™s volunteer.

Police said the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Surjani, adding that the boy was playing outside his residence when the suspect took him to a playground in the area where he sexually assaulted him.

Later, the victim returned home with teary eyes and informed the family about the incident, police said. The victim told the family that the suspect had warned him of dire consequences if he spoke about the sexual assault, police added. The victimâ€™s father then approached police after which the suspect was held.

â€˜Extortionistâ€™ held

The Napier police claimed to have arrested a notorious extortionist during a raid conducted on a tip-off. The suspect, said to be affiliated with Lyariâ€™s Ahmed Magsi group, was identified as Salman alias Suleman Shooter. He along with his companion had visited the office of a builder in Bahadurabad on Dec 7 on the instructions of their gang leader, Ahmed Magsi, and demanded Rs5 million as extortion. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage. He was also involved in a shooting incident on Nov 7.