MoU signed on industry, academia linkages

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Friday signed an MoU for the promotion of activities of mutual interests which can foster a culture of strong industry- academia linkages for the better socio-economic growth.

University of Education Vice-Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and PSIC Chairman Jamil Ahmed Jamil signed the MoU which is aimed to share the government’s initiatives such as Punjab Rozgar scheme with the university students motivating them to become entrepreneurs.

The MoU was also aimed to extend coordination to support activities for the development of industry, conduct research for bringing innovation in the products, promote a culture of entrepreneurship in the form of small and medium entrepreneurs by creating relationship between skillful human resources and loans in the form of Punjab Rozgar Scheme and to arrange brainstorming sessions and focus group discussions for the identification of challenges and designing useful interventions.

As per the MoU, both the parties will organise joints workshops and training programmes to achieve their objectives. PU Dermatology Dept: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed inaugurated the newly-established Department of Dermatology at Punjab University Health Centre (PUHC) here on Friday.

On this occasion, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, Secretary ASA Javed Sami, Incharge and Head of Dermatology Department Dr Sadaf Amin, Dr Niazi, Dr Tauqeer and others were present. Dr Sadaf Amin briefed about the vision behind the establishment of Dermatology Department and said that it aimed at promoting the highest quality of health for patients with skin diseases through provision of state-of-the-art skin care clinic.

She said that the department would provide not only the consultation services but the facilities of carrying out necessary dermatological procedures for diagnostic and therapeutic purpose will also be available.