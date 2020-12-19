PFA seals factory, shops

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a carbonated drinks factory and two chicken meat shop for adulteration and counterfeit.

PFA spokesperson said here Friday the PFA food safety teams carried out an operation against adulteration mafia and sealed a warehouse for non-compliance of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The raiding teams recovered 108,000 bottles and 150kg rotten meat. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the factory was sealed over placing eatables on the ground, adding that the action was taken over non-compliance of previous instructions and excess of insects and rodents.

He said that Nadeem Dumchi Processing Unit was sealed over finding dead birds in production area situated at Bakar Mandi Band Road, adding the meat was being processed with dead chicken. He mentioned that food safety teams witnessed stinky atmosphere, unavailability of food licence and medical certificates of food workers.