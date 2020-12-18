PFA seals beverage factory, two food outlets

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on the directions of its DG sealed a carbonated drinks factory and two chicken and food shops over adulteration and counterfeit here on Thursday.

PFA food safety teams carried out an operation against adulteration mafia and sealed Pak House Six B Food Industry’s warehouse on account of non-compliance SOPs of the authority. Raiding teams recovered 108,000 bottles and 150kg rotten meat.

Director General, PFA, Rafaqat Ali said that the factory was sealed over placing eatables on the ground. The action was taken over noncompliance of previous instructions and insects and rodents.

He said Nadeem Dumchi Processing Unit was sealed over finding dead birds in production area situated at Bakar Mandi Band Road. Meat was being processed with dead chicken. Food safety teams witnessed stinky atmosphere, unavailability of food licence and medical certificates of food workers.

Furthermore, he said Malik Amjad Chicken Sale Centre was sealed over selling sick chicken birds. PFA teams found that the birds were sick due to various diseases.