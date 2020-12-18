Protest staged against non-arrest of journalist’s killers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The relatives and members of the Christian and journalists communities and civil society on Thursday staged a protest rally against the police and district administration for their failure to arrest the killers of journalist Qais Javed Masih.

The protesters, including the sisters and a son of slain Qais Javed Masih, members of Christian and journalist communities and civil society staged the protest at the GPO Chowk. Holding posters and placards inscribed with slogans of “justice for slain journalist Qais Javed” and “arrest the killers of journalist”, the protesters demanded the government to insert the 7-ATA in the first information report and arrest the killers forthwith.

They expressed anger over the non-arrest of the killers of Qais Javed, saying it was a question mark for the police and other law enforcing agencies for their failure to arrest killers. The protesters also demanded the government to provide protection to the journalist community.

Journalist Qais Javed was murdered in Dera Ismail Khan city recently but the district administration and police were yet to arrest his killers. The protesters said that killing of the journalist was meant to harass minorities as the slain journalist was from the minority community, adding it was also an attempt to gag free media.

“The journalists, who are writing truth and rendering sacrifices of their lives are true heroes of the nation,” they said. They added that the government had miserably failed to provide security and protection to the people, particularly the journalist community.

Pakistan continues to be ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, as more than 140 journalists have been killed in the country since 2000, according to a report by Freedom Network.