UNDP team calls on IT minister

Islamabad: A delegation of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) led by its Technical Adviser on Digital Governance Tariq Malik called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday.
Federal Minister for IT welcomed the UNDP delegation in his office, and during the meeting matters related to digital transformation and digital governance were discussed at length.