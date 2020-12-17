LHC directs IGP to vacate ETPB land

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to submit a compliance report after the Police Department leaves possession of 72 Kanals belonging to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The chief justice was hearing petitions by at least ten individuals against the possession of the land by the Police Department. IGP Ghani appeared before the court and undertook that the possession will be withdrawn from the land in question.

The chief justice observed that the court could take notice of other land transactions of the Police Department which apparently lack transparency. He directed the IGP to submit the compliance report on the next hearing.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Asif Awan had contended that the Police Department in 2001 had requested the ETPB to let it construct the Police Training School on 72 Kanals and seven Marlas. The police authorities had offered the ETPB land of the same size but in scattered form on three different points. He said the board materialized the land deal in 2011 and later leased out the land it got in exchange to the petitioners and others individuals. However, he said, the police once again took over the land during 2020 and deprived the petitioners of their lawful possession granted by the ETPB. He said the police had been harassing the petitioners through Special Branch. Previously, the chief justice had directed the petitioners to file a written request to the IGP for the registration of an FIR against the officers. He also asked them to approach the court if a case is not registered.