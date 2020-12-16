Two Punjab ministers take oath

LAHORE: Two members of the Punjab Assembly Yawar Abbas Bokhari and Khayal Kastro took oath as provincial ministers on Tuesday.

Bokhari, who was previously holding the headship of the Punjab Assembly Public Accounts Committee-2, is likely to get the portfolio of Home Department. He is also related to Prime Minister's Special Assistant Zulfi Bokhari and hails from Attock. Kastro is the PTI MPA elected from Faisalabad and is likely to get the portfolio of Social Welfare. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered oath to the two ministers. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, assembly members of PTI, chief secretary, IG Punjab and others. The governor congratulated the two.