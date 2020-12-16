Civil Society Network remembers APS martyrs

Lahore: The representatives of Civil Society Network Pakistan and various communities staged a protest demonstration at Liberty Chowk to condemn extremism and terrorism against the people of Indian-Held Kashmir as more than 7 million military troops have converted the valley into a jail and they are brutally violating the civil rights of innocent citizens. They said the situation is not acceptable and the world community must condemn the brutal acts of Modi’s government.

The participants also showed solidarity with the farmers of India and Pakistan and supported the genuine demands of the Indian farmers and condemned Modi’s government.

Speaking to the media, Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik said that Indian agencies and their facilitators are involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, and the world community must condemn it.

The participants remembered the martyrs of APS who were martyred in a terrorist attack December 16 six years back. The others who spoke on the occasion were Amna Ulfat, Saniya Sajid, Kisan Tehreek President Khalid Khokar, Amna Malik and Farhat Khalid. The participants also called upon the government of Pakistan to implement the National Action Plan.