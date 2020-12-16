close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Financial help

Following a surge in coronavirus cases, the government imposed mini lockdowns in several cities. Before this, the entire country went into a lockdown in late March after the country witnessed an uncontrollable increase in the number of cases. These lockdowns have created many financial problems for the people. There are so many people who can’t afford meals for their families. Initially, the people got some relief in form of financial help from the state. This time, however, there has been no help.

In this helpless situation, some people are getting involved in petty crimes to get some money. As a result, the crime rate has increased across the country. The government should look for some ways to provide relief to the people who desperately need financial help.

Syed Farman Ali Shah

Samaro Town

