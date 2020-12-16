We can never forget the day of December 16, 2014 when the APS attack shook the entire nation. It was the deadliest massacre in the history of Pakistan. Six gunmen entered the school and started shooting. At least, 131 students and 10 staff members, including the school’s principal, embraced martyrdom and several others got injured. On that day, the city of flowers saw the funerals of flowers.

This tragic attack was condemned globally. Almost a month after the attack, the school was reopened. The then COAS General Raheel Sharif joined students in their morning assembly. We can never forget the day when we lost our children. December 16 will forever be observed as ‘Black Day’ in Pakistan.

Nazir Ahmed Kubar

Thari Mirwah