PML-N leader terms Lahore rally a success

PESHAWAR: Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore public rally a successful power show, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spok-esman on Tuesday said that issuing threat alert before the event showed how the rulers were scared.

In a statement here, Ikhtiar Wali said the ministers and spokespersons for the inefficient government were trying to appease the selected prime minister by calling the public meeting a failure.

He said the Lahore power show was a referendum against the government and Imran Khan should resign before December 31, otherwise, the people of Pakistan would throw him out of power.

Imran Khan, he said, had realised that he would have to relinquish the power and face accountability. “And his next destination is jail so the selected PM and his team should select jail for themselves,” he added.

The PML-N leader said the government had lost credibility and it should no longer look towards the umpire’s finger but tender resignation before the people march on Islamabad. He maintained that not only the opposition parties, but almost all segments of the society, including traders, industrialists, teachers, doctors, lawyers and growers, were demanding resignation of the inefficient rulers as they had destroyed the economy and the country was on verge of collapse.