‘PDM wants to destabilise country’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said PDM leadership is completely unaware of the history of the subcontinent and it wants to destabilise Pakistan by promoting regionalism and provincialism in the country.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, the minister said that Punjab was the land of brave and courageous people and it always welcomed all with open arms. Punjab is the land of sensible and dignified people, he said and added that Mahmood Achakzai’s allegations against Punjab were baseless and away from reality.

Mahmood Achakzai should criticise Sindh and Balochistan rather to criticise Punjab. It is an historical fact that Punjab has always rejected any type of support for English and other invaders in history, he said and alleged that PDM leadership was plotting against the sovereignty of the country by promoting provincialism and criticising state institutions. He said that people of Punjab were well aware of evil designs of the opposition leadership, therefore, they rejected the call of PDM and didn't participate in the political circus held in Lahore.