Asad Umar laughs off PDM’s deadline

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar laughed off the deadline given by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for Imran Khan to resign. Responding to PDM's announcement, Asad Umar said that he became terrified when the 11-party alliance had asked the government to resign on January 31.

"I was afraid that if PM Imran Khan were sitting near a TV, he would start laughing and fall of his chair," Umar said, as he took a jibe at the PDM. The planning minister, commenting that the opposition leaders were distressed during their press conference, said that he felt like they had experienced a serious setback.