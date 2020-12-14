close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
AFP
December 14, 2020

27 die in Niger

Niamey: Jihadists from the Boko Haram group killed at least 27 people in an attack of "unprecedented savagery" in southeast Niger, local officials said on Sunday. Other people were wounded and some more reported missing in the assault on Saturday evening in the village of Toumour in the Diffa region, said a senior local official.

