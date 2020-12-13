SHC seeks reply from PTA on stopping obscene material on Tik Tok

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court through an interim order has inquired from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tell us how can the obscene material be stopped on Tik Tok.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar gave these remarks Saturday while heading a two-member bench of the SHC during the hearing of petition against showing obscene and absurd material on Tik Tok.

The petitioner had taken the plea there are such Tik Tok groups which are involved in exchanging abuses. There is a policy of Facebook and YouTube but there is no control over Tik Tok. At present, some TV channels are also conducting Tik Tok programmes. A competition is under way for showing obscene and immoral material.

The PTA should be asked what action has been taken by it against obscenity being practiced by Tik Tok.

SHC while issuing an interim order on the petition against showing obscene and absurd material on Tik Tok has sought reply from the PTA. The court has also directed deputy director legal PTA to ensure his presence on the next hearing.