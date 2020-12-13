India’s Deputy HC to Pakistan Ahluwalia replaced

ISLAMABAD: India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia has been reassigned, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to Geo News, his replacement will be Suresh Kumar, who is currently stationed at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Ahluwalia has verified that he has been given a new assignment.

He "has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria", said the statement by the Indian MEA.