RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday attended 48th Basic Aviation Security Course Passing out Parade held at Airport Security Force Academy, Karachi.

A large number of serving and retired officials and families of passing out trainees witnessed the parade.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the COAS said that training of ASF trainees will enhance the standards of the aviation security in Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction with the training and performance of the ASF trainees and also appreciated participation of women in the force. The COAS congratulated the trainees and their families and distributed prizes among the position holders.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Major General Zafarul Haq, Director General Airport Security Force at the academy. Later, the COAS visited headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, where he was received by Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari. During interaction, the COAS appreciated the contributions of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace and stability in Karachi and paid homage to their sacrifices. On arrival, the COAS also laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.