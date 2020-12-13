250 police recruits pass out in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Two hundred and fifty police recruits after their completion of mandatory training passed out in Bhai Dag subdivision in Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

The passed out personnel were earlier recruited as Khassadars and later integrated into regular police force after all the tribal areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Khassadars were imparted training for three months by the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary wing of the army, at Bhai Dag subdivision near the Pak-Afghan border.

Deputy Inspector General Frontier Corps (DIGFC) Sajid Majeed was the chief guest on the occasion.

Regional Police Officer, Mardan, Sher Akbar Khan, Mohamnd district Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib, Mohmand Rifles Commandant Colonel Muhammad Jamil and others also attended the passing out ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DIGFC Sajid Majeed said that tribal people and security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism and for restoration of peace in the erstwhile tribal region. He said that peace had now been restored and the phase of development had started.

Later, recruits Ahmad Khan, Shafiullah and Ziaur Rahman were awarded prizes and commendation certificates for their outstanding performances during the training.