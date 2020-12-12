SSP Sukkur requests assistance to arrest proclaimed offender

SUKKUR: The SSP Sukkur has requested assistance from the Punjab, KP, IGP Railways and IGP Motorways for the arrest of proclaimed offender Rao Shakir.

Reports said the Rao Shakir has been wanted to the Sukkur Police in the murder of Qasim Khuso and other crimes was still at large. Sindh High Court bench, Sukkur, had issued the arrest warrants of the accused and had ordered the police to assure the arrest of Rao Shakir. SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo on Friday had written a letter to the IGP Railways, IGP Motorways, IGP Punjab, IGP KPK and others in which he demanded assistance to arrest the proclaimed offender Rao Shakir.

The SSP in his letter requested the DG FIA to help arrest Rao Shakir. Reports said Rao Shakir has run Sukkur Township Project and the FIRs against

Rao Shakir under the anti-terrorism act were lodged at Abad Police Station and Airport Police Station in Sukkur. He was also involved in the killing of an employee of the project Qasim Khoso.