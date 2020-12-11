22 policemen freed on bail

SUKKUR: The First Additional Sessions Judge Mehar Ghulam Yaseen Kolachi on Thursday granted interim bail to 22 policemen including a DSP, five SIs and others in an FIR for allegedly killing two people in a fake encounter in 2018.

The 22 policemen were released on an interim bail against a surety of Rs50,000 each and directed to join the trial. Back in Sept 2018, police had gunned down two alleged criminals in the Fareedabad Police Station and registered an FIR of police encounter against them. The dead included primary school teacher Abdul Fatah Oghahi and Shahzadi Bhayo. Meanwhile, Saifullah Oaghahi approached the Supreme Court complaining against police for killing two, including his father, in a fake encounter. Under the orders of the apex court, an inquiry led by DSP Mehar Abdul Khaliq Wagan concluded it was indeed a fake encounter in which five innocent people were gunned down in cold blood. Later Judge of Model Court Mehar-11- Second Civil Judge Hassan Phulpoto converted the same encounter FIR against 22 policemen and issued arrest warrants against them.