RDA approves 10 economic zones

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved 10 economic zones along the Ring Road project. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here.

The members of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries, RDA officers Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Finance, Azizullah Deputy Director Engineering and others were also present in the meeting.

The development work on the economic zones will be started as soon as possible. RDA chairman said that the business community is the backbone of the country's economy and concrete steps are being taken to provide facilities to it as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The development work is being done on priority basis by the government to address the issues faced by the business community during the project's execution.