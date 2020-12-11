Nightmare in Peshawar

This refers to the editorial ‘Medical tragedy’ (Dec 9). It is quite disappointing that in our country, the people’s lives have no value in the eyes of the ruling elite. A hospital is a place where the people go with trust and hope that they will get better. In Pakistan, our hospitals have turned into a place where nightmares come true. Almost every government hospital is deprived of the basic facilities because of which patients couldn’t get a proper treatment. It was so painful to know that at least six people, who were admitted in Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital, died because of the unavailability of the supply of oxygen. It was the hospital’s responsibility to ensure that it had sufficient oxygen available. The tragic incident should never be repeated again. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government should take responsibility and provide all facilities to each hospital in the province. Also, the federal government must ensure that all hospitals are well-equipped and capable of dealing with emergency cases.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran