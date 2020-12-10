Kamran Ghulam hits another ton as KP secure lead

KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam hit another hundred to put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a strong position against Sindh on the second day of their seventh round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at SBP Ground on Wednesday.

Kamran, who had hit a hundred against Balochistan in the previous game, continued his golden form, hitting 124 not out to enable KP to reach 260-4 in their first innings at stumps in response to Sindh’s total of 229.

It means KP are now 31 runs ahead with six wickets in hand.

Kamran, who hit his sixth ton in his 27th first-class game, had smacked 13 fours in his 241-ball unfinished knock. He has so far spent 352 minutes on the crease. He added 143 for the third wicket stand with Fakhar Zaman, who chipped in with 62. Fakhar, who could not go to New Zealand along with Pakistan team because of fever, smashed eight fours in his 139-ball effort.

Kamran then added 52 for the fifth wicket unbroken association with Rehan Afridi, who was batting on 30 when bails were draw. Rehan had smacked three fours and two sixes from 48 balls. KP had resumed their innings at five without loss.

Fast bowler Tabish Khan got 2-51 in 18.2 overs. Mir Hamza (1-57) and Shahnawaz Dhani (1-62) captured one wicket each.

Here at National Stadium, Southern Punjab cemented their position against Balochistan when after gaining an 82-run lead they reached 149-2 in their second innings, for an overall lead of 231.

Imran Rafiq (60*) and Saif Badar (41*) shared 78 runs for the third wicket unbroken stand. Imran had hit four fours and one six from 152 balls. Saif had smacked two fours from 51 deliveries. Zain Abbas fell for 33 off 82 balls, which included five fours. Left-arm spinner Jalat Khan got 2-43 in 16 overs.

Earlier, in response to Southern Punjab’s first innings total of 256 all out, Balochistan resumed their innings at 16-4 and were folded for 164 in 41.4 overs.

Ayaz Tasawwar scored 76 off 97 balls, hitting ten fours and one six. Bismillah Khan (24) and Jalat Khan (20) were the other notable contributors. Aamer Yamin finished with excellent figures of 6-47 in 14 overs. Mohammad Ilyas got 2-53 in 12 overs.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Northern gained nine runs lead when after scoring 243 they dismissed holders Central Punjab for 234 in their first innings thanks to destructive bowling by skipper Nauman Ali, who captured 7-84.

Mohammad Akhlaq, who had retired hurt on 25 on Tuesday, scored 67 off 121 balls. He hammered seven fours and two sixes. Ali Zaryab chipped in with 45 for which he faced 122 deliveries, hitting six fours.

Qasim Akram made 31 off 61 balls with four fours and Saad Nasim hammered 30 off 40 deliveries with five fours.

Northern were 77-2 in their second innings at stumps with Nasir Nawaz scoring 42 off 46 balls. He hit seven fours.

Umar Amin (17*) and Faizan Riaz (3*) were batting when bails were drawn.

Hasan Ali and spinner Ahmad Safi Abdullah got one wicket each.