5 bullet-riddled bodies found in Turbat

TURBAT: Bullet-riddled bodies of five persons were recovered by the Levies personnel in Turbat district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The Levies sources said that three bodies were found from Tajaban and two from Heronak area in Turbat. The identity of the bodies was not confirmed till filing of this report. The bodies were shifted in Turbat Teaching Hospital. Further investigation into the incident was underway, security officials said.