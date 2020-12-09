close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 9, 2020

800kg unhygienic Nimko seized

Peshawar

A
APP
December 9, 2020

Peshawar: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday seized 800Kg unhygienic Nimko in operation carried out at Nimko manufacturing factory on Pahndu road here.

Director Operations, Azmatullah Wazi said the factory was found violating hygenic principles in making of Nimko. He said that China salt and expired oil was being used in Nimko production.

Latest News

More From Peshawar