800kg unhygienic Nimko seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Peshawar: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Safety Authority on Tuesday seized 800Kg unhygienic Nimko in operation carried out at Nimko manufacturing factory on Pahndu road here.
Director Operations, Azmatullah Wazi said the factory was found violating hygenic principles in making of Nimko. He said that China salt and expired oil was being used in Nimko production.